Rochester, Byron, Iowa drivers in multi-vehicle crash on I-35

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – Two southeast Minnesota drivers are involved in a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 35.
It happened around 4:40 pm Saturday near mile marker 62 in Rice County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gabriella Elizabeth Dahl, 25 of Byron, Malik Tyvell Mays, 25 of Rochester, and Michael Anthony Patkin, 53 of Ankeny, Iowa, were all driving south when their vehicles crashed into each other.
The only injury was to a passenger in Michael Patkin’s vehicle. Sara Ann Patkin, 52 of Ankeny, IA, suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Northfield Hospital for treatment.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Northfield Ambulance, and North Ambulance assisted with this accident.