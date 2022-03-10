Rochester businessman is running for mayor

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A local businessman wants to be Rochester’s next mayor.
Britt Noser announced his candidacy on Thursday, saying his goal is to return the city to local, organic decision making.
"Rochester can and must evolve, but we must evolve into a better version of Rochester and not a smaller version of Minneapolis," says Noser. “Together we can restore balance and common sense to city hall.”
Noser says he’s a Rochester native who has worked in the public sector as a high school teacher, in the private sector in apartment management, and finally as entrepreneur in his real estate business.