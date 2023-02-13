Rochester businesses keeping busy ahead of Valentine's Day

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Valentine's Day is tomorrow, and the season of love has been keeping a jewelry store pretty busy. As per usual, Rochester Lapidary Jewelers has seen an increase in sales for smaller-ticket items like diamond necklaces, and they've done quite a few repairs on worn-down items like older jewelry. Real roses dipped in 24 karat gold have also been a pretty popular item around this time. Adam Kirckof, the owner, said the shopping warms his heart.
“With so much hate that’s going on in this world, it’s nice to see that people still come in and they care about each other, and it doesn’t have to be anything super grand. It can just be a little item here that still tells people, ‘hey, I’m thinking about you. I care about you,'" Kirckof said.
