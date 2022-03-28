Rochester businesses asked to participate in special survey

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Postcards are arriving in random Rochester mailboxes, inviting businesses to take part in the National Business Survey (NBS).
They feature a standardized set of questions designed to evaluate the current business environment and public opinion on economic health in Rochester.
“We believe that having statistically significant data from our local business community is especially important,” says Aaron Parrish Deputy City Administrator of High Performance Government. “This information will help us as local government, and as a community better understand the perspective of our business community and what opportunities we have to sustain, build and grow as a city. We encourage all those selected to take the few minutes to respond, as all the perspectives will make a difference in gathering data that best reflects our local business community.”
The NBS postcard is being sent to roughly 3,352 businesses in Rochester. Other Minnesota cities that have utilized the NBS include Mankato, Eagan, and Bloomington.
Survey officials say the feedback gathered via the invite-only is confidential and no identifying information will be shared. The National Research Center team will handle the complication, analysis, and reporting of the data.
Questions on the NBS can be directed to City of Rochester’s Management Analyst Heather J. Heyer.