Rochester business gets state innovation grant

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 13 startup companies are getting $349,000 in grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
The Launch Minnesota Innovation Grants are meant to target the most promising innovative and scalable technology businesses in the state. DEED says Launch Minnesota has awarded 178 innovation grants totaling $4.2M to 130 unique grantees since 2019.
“Providing resources and support for technology startups is important to continue to grow our state’s economy,” says DEED Deputy Commissioner of Economic Development Kevin McKinnon. “These grants are assisting businesses at a critical stage in their development.”
One of the grants is going to Rochester-based DXD Ag Insights LLC, which DEED says uses data visualization and interpretable machine learning to build products for agronomists.
“We have the data to show innovation grants are making a difference in the growth and success of startups,” says Launch Minnesota Executive Director Neela Mollgaard. “Grants help fill a gap of capital needed to bring new technologies to market that are changing the way we work, learn and live.”