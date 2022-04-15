Rochester business collects Easter basket donations for Taopi kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester community won't let kids in the small town of Taopi go without some Easter goodies after and EF2 tornado took so much.
ABC & Toy Zone in Rochester is rallying around the Mower County community by providing Easter baskets valued at $250 to kids from infants all the way up to 19-years-old.
The owner, Steve Nordhus, says by doing so the shop hopes to spread some joy to a community devastated by a tornado on Tuesday night.
He said, "In this dire need it's just been a nice blessing to have people come together and have tried to make their lives a little bit more normal."
ABC & Toy Zone has raised more than $2,500 along with gathering donations for the 14 Easter baskets that will be headed to the Taopi community this weekend.
'I hear the community down there is a very tight community and they know each other very well so I think it's going to go a long ways and I think the kids are really going to appreciate it," added Nordhus.
Donations will continue to be collected through Friday with all the proceeds being taken to community members on Sunday.