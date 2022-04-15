 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester business collects Easter basket donations for Taopi kids

  • Updated
  • 0
Rochester business collects Easter basket donations for Taopi kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester community won't let kids in the small town of Taopi go without some Easter goodies after and EF2 tornado took so much.

ABC & Toy Zone in Rochester is rallying around the Mower County community by providing Easter baskets valued at $250 to kids from infants all the way up to 19-years-old. 

The owner, Steve Nordhus, says by doing so the shop hopes to spread some joy to a community devastated by a tornado on Tuesday night.

He said, "In this dire need it's just been a nice blessing to have people come together and have tried to make their lives a little bit more normal."

ABC & Toy Zone has raised more than $2,500 along with gathering donations for the 14 Easter baskets that will be headed to the Taopi community this weekend. 

'I hear the community down there is a very tight community and they know each other very well so I think it's going to go a long ways and I think the kids are really going to appreciate it," added Nordhus.

Donations will continue to be collected through Friday with all the proceeds being taken to community members on Sunday.

Recommended for you