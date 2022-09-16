Rochester business closing, Med City leaders hopeful about the future of downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While some downtown Rochester businesses are closing, Med City leaders are still hopeful about the future of downtown.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop announced Thursday it's last day open will be Friday, September 23rd.
Destination Medical Center says the city has plenty of new investments to look forward to support the growth of downtown.
Executive Director Patrick Seeb says Rochester is a hub for constant evolution of businesses.
“Along the way there are businesses that close because of retirements or challenge in finding workers, or any number of reasons. But what's really exciting is that we are seeing new businesses.”
Seeb says businesses are having to adapt to change in workforce patterns with more people working remotely has changed the dynamic on work day hours.
“We know there's a very tight labor market and so some businesses are dealing with it and struggling around a number of different things,” Seeb adds.
One new business you can expect to see soon is Poppa's - they are beginning the process to remodel the space in old 'Odd Fellows' building downtown on the corner of First Avenue and Second Street.
Destination Medical Center is also in the process of reviewing a second round of businesses for its $3 million Main Street Revitalization Grants.