Rochester business approves of new mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As Rochester's emergency mask mandate sinks in, Cafe Steam is continuing with business as usual.
Co-owner Will Forsman tells KIMT that the coffee shop has already self imposed a masking policy for customers for months.
"What this does now is give us a little bit more teeth behind some of the justifications for masking to say, not only is it our choice as a business but it is one that is reinforced by a city mandate," Forsman said.
And while some proponents against a mask policy may cite increased tensions between customers and staff, Forsman said his shop has not had that issue.
"People understand that ,you know, our personal choice as a business is one that is justified especially in the times that we are, however you hear some horror stories of people cussing out staff and while troubling and vastly inappropriate, it is not something we have experienced to that extent," Forsman.
The city's mandate is set to expire on Feb. 7 but in the meantime, Cafe Steam's signage asks customers to "don't be weird, just put it on."