Rochester business and resource website team up to promote financial literacy

ROCHESTER Minn. – First Alliance Credit Union and Rochester Local are teaming up to make financial literacy as easy as spelling B-I-N-G-O.
Families are invited to download a download the bingo board from the First Alliance Credit Union website and print it out. The board has spaces that parents and kids can fill out when they complete a saving, spending, sharing or learning activity. Iif they fill out five activities in a row horizontally, vertically or diagonally, they can upload their bingo card and be entered into a drawing for one of two electric scooters.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for families,” says Danielle Sommerfeldt , First Alliance Credit Union member experience manager. “We are incorporating fun while also teaching children the important fundamentals of financial literacy!”
Among the activities on the bingo cards things like are opening a youth account at First Alliance Credit Union and depositing money into their account, make donations to several selected charities, playing one of the financial literacy games recommended on the Rochester Local website or visiting Spark Children’s Museum for special story time.
“Making learning fun and interactive is so important,” says Becky Montpetit, owner of Rochester Local. “We love being able to work with so many amazing local businesses, like First Alliance Credit Union, to make financial literacy fun for the whole family.”
If your family would like to participate in Youth Financial Literacy Month at First Alliance Credit Union, please visit FirstAllianceCU.com to download a bingo card and get more details about how to play.