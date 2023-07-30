Rochester bus stop to temporarily relocate starting Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The bus stop on the north side of 2nd Street SW at 13th Avenue SE is being relocated due to roadway resurfacing near St. Marys Hospital.
Rochester Public Transit (RPT) says some westbound bus routes will follow a detour heading north on 11th Avenue SW and will stop at the shelter located on northbound 11th Avenue near the intersection with 1st Street SW.
- Routes 409 and 25 will detour from 11 Ave SW to W. Center Street, then returning to route on 16th Ave SW.
- Routes 412, 418, 419 and 560X will follow a detour on 11th Ave to Civic Center Drive. They will return to Hwy 52 and back on route. They will use the same path on the return trip downtown.
- The remaining westbound routes will follow 2 Street SW but will not stop at 13 Avenue SW.
- Routes 307, 309, 314, 408, 413, 23, 24 will only stop at 2 Street and 9 Avenue SW, four blocks east of the closed stop at 13 Avenue.
The resurfacing project is expected to last through August 4.