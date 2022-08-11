Rochester bridge project gets $19.9 million federal grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 6th Street SE Bridge project is getting a $19.9 million federal grant.
The money is a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“We would like to highlight our deep appreciation for this important funding from our federal partners. The leadership, support and encouragement of our Senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith have helped bring these valuable dollars to our community. This transformational project will make long needed connections for neighborhoods and the entire city,” says Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.
The 6th Street SE project is a new multi-span bridge that will connect the street and trail network across the Zumbro River, enhance pedestrian and biking mobility and improve transit efficiency with more direct routes downtown for neighbors, Rochester residents, and visitors. It’s expected to cost $29.9 million, with State Destination Medical Center (DMC) Infrastructure funds covering $10 million.
“This important infrastructure project will improve transportation connectivity and safety for our neighborhoods and downtown as well as help catalyze redeveloping of an underutilized area in our community,” says Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser. “Neighborhoods in this area have been historically bypassed for redevelopment due to a lack of transportation access, and this project can change that.”
Final design work on the new bridge is expected to be finished in 2023, with construction starting soon after.
“This is another exciting step in the process to reclaim Rochester’s relationship with the Zumbro River,” says DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb. “The river is an extraordinary asset, and this project will not only improve that relationship but will also improve safety and spur development along the downtown waterfront. Destination Medical Center is proud to be a partner in this important project that will drive investment for Rochester and the surrounding area.”
The project team says some of the benefits of the bridge will include:
· Improved emergency response times
· Promoting redevelopment of a vacant 60-acre former industrial campus into a mixed-use development adjacent to the river
· Promote multi-mobility by creating a connected street network that is safer for pedestrians and vehicles
More information on the bridge project can be found here.