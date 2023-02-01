Rochester bridal store closing after 43 years

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A longtime business that has served generations of brides and grooms is abruptly closing its door.
Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear in Rochester says it is closing after 43 years.
A Facebook post states “With the circumstances over the last three years, COVID being a main factor, and after exhausting all federal and state options, Mestads will be closing effective February 1st, 2023. Even though our doors are closing, we are hopeful for an efficient and timely transition for new ownership to continue serving Southeastern MN. The Mestads team thanks you, Southeastern MN, for buying locally and in person. Although this is not the way we hoped to close our doors, we are proud of what we’ve been able to build with you.”
The post also directs questions about outstanding orders or other matters to a “Chapter 7 Trustee.” The Internal Revenue Service says Chapter 7 refers to an aspect of bankruptcy law which “7 provides relief to debtors regardless of the amount of debts owed or whether a debtor is solvent or insolvent.”