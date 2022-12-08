Rochester begins process of considering construction of a regional recreation complex

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into tonight... .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow. Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches likely, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo counties. * WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm this evening to 9am Friday. Winter Storm Warning in effect from 12am to 6am Friday Morning, when the worse conditions are anticipated. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and snow covered roads. Reduced visibility is expected with heavy snowfall. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&