Rochester begins process of considering construction of a regional recreation complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. – How would a Regional Sports and Recreation Complex in Rochester function and would it be a good use of public money?
That’s what the City of Rochester wants to find out. It is now accepting proposals for a gap analysis on the design, operation, and use of such a proposed facility. Gap analysis is a business term for assessing the differences between the actual performance and expected performance in an organization or a business.
“There is an opportunity to provide something really beneficial to not only our residents, but businesses that operate here and regional visitors as well,” says City Administrator Alison Zelms. “We’re looking for the right organization to assist in making sure this facility serves all of those people, and includes them in the process.”
The Complex is one of the four proposed projects for which the City of Rochester is seeking sales tax authority from the state legislature. Initial concepts include a synthetic turf field complex, a tournament quality pickleball complex, outdoor and indoor recreation features, and related community focused elements. A specific site or location for the Complex has not been determined and will not be part of the scope for the working group to determine.
