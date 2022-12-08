 Skip to main content
...Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern
Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning.
Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze
of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow.
Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches likely, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo
counties.

* WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm this evening to 9am
Friday. Winter Storm Warning in effect from 12am to 6am Friday
Morning, when the worse conditions are anticipated.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and snow covered
roads. Reduced visibility is expected with heavy snowfall. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Rochester begins process of considering construction of a regional recreation complex

  • Updated
  • 0
Rochester city logo new 3.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – How would a Regional Sports and Recreation Complex in Rochester function and would it be a good use of public money?

That’s what the City of Rochester wants to find out.  It is now accepting proposals for a gap analysis on the design, operation, and use of such a proposed facility.  Gap analysis is a business term for assessing the differences between the actual performance and expected performance in an organization or a business.

“There is an opportunity to provide something really beneficial to not only our residents, but businesses that operate here and regional visitors as well,” says City Administrator Alison Zelms.  “We’re looking for the right organization to assist in making sure this facility serves all of those people, and includes them in the process.”

The Complex is one of the four proposed projects for which the City of Rochester is seeking sales tax authority from the state legislature.  Initial concepts include a synthetic turf field complex, a tournament quality pickleball complex, outdoor and indoor recreation features, and related community focused elements.  A specific site or location for the Complex has not been determined and will not be part of the scope for the working group to determine.

For more information on the project, click here.

