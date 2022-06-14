 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT today.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rochester authorities asking for public's help after injured motorcyclist found lying on the ground

  Updated
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities in Rochester are asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle that was involved in a crash that injured a motorcyclist.

It happened Sunday afternoon on S. Broadway Ave. and 12th St. SW.

A motorcyclist was found lying on the ground and injured. A witness said a white vehicle went to change lanes when it may have hit a motorcycle. The white car did not stop and was not on scene.

The motorcyclist, a 39-year-old man from Kasson who was not wearing a helmet, suffered head trauma and was taken to St. Marys.

