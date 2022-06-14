Rochester authorities asking for public's help after injured motorcyclist found lying on the ground

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities in Rochester are asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle that was involved in a crash that injured a motorcyclist.
It happened Sunday afternoon on S. Broadway Ave. and 12th St. SW.
A motorcyclist was found lying on the ground and injured. A witness said a white vehicle went to change lanes when it may have hit a motorcycle. The white car did not stop and was not on scene.
The motorcyclist, a 39-year-old man from Kasson who was not wearing a helmet, suffered head trauma and was taken to St. Marys.