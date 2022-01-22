Rochester author shares her story with launch of her book, and donates to community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local author and motivational speaker is sharing her story of immigrating to the United States. Saturday she hosted a book signing and fundraiser event to celebrate her memoir.
Boonmee McElroy grew up in Thailand and moved to the U.S. in 2009.
McElroy says the pandemic forced her to have time to reflect, and she started writing her memoir, 'I Hate Potatoes, They Make Me Cry,' only last year.
“Growing up as a child I ate a lot of potatoes - I ate so many potatoes in my life because I was so poor. And because of that reason, I don't eat potatoes. If I am forced to, I might have a bite - but I personally don't eat potatoes,” McElroy explains.
During the hardships of the pandemic, she wants readers to focus less on the distraction of the material world and to get in touch with their own wisdom and purpose.
As she launches her book, she also wants to raise money to bring good back into the community.
She says The Landing MN’'s mission is in line with her own personal values.
“I know what it's like to have no home and no shelter. So I am now in the place where I can make a difference. So I want to use my opportunity to fundraise money to fund the project that helps end homelessness,” she adds.
McElroy believes life is short, and tells KIMT it’s all about hope and perseverance to get from poverty to success.
“For me as a normal person - as a wife- as a mom- somebody who does normal things in life can make it this far - I think that in itself is a message that we too can make a difference, we too can be successful.”
Donations from the signing will benefit local non-profit The Landing MN and the Rochester Art Center.