Rochester Athletic Club's youth camp supports charities with Lemonade Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Athletic Club’s summer youth program, Expedition Campers have spent the past several weeks creating lemonade stands and unique favors of the sweet stuff to sell for charity.
The boys' group "Marmaco" is selling homemade regular and strawberry lemonade with all proceeds going to Stand Up To Cancer.
6th grader, Gerard, says “A lot of people that I know have had cancer, a lot of my family members, one of my best friends was diagnosed with it twice, so cancer kind of hits home to me and a lot of other people.”
The girls’ “Wheel of Lemons" served up lemonade with frozen fruits. Their profits are going toward the Dorothy Day Hospitality House.
Bryleigh Pope talks about what their chosen organization means.
“If you were in their shoes, you would want people to come over help you, bring donations, empower you, build you up, have confidence,” she says.
Leen Yassin adds, “We wanted to represent women, empower women, and grow into women.”
8th grader, Mohamad adds, “It's just good to help people that are in need of help. And this is a good way to do so by raising money to help research cancer and hopefully one day find a cure.”
100 percent of the proceeds will go to the chosen organizations.