Rochester Athletic Club shares its summer job outlook

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Minnesota's unemployment rate has dropped to a record low, According to DEED.
With summer nearly here, local businesses may find it tough to fill those open positions but others including the Rochester Athletic Club so far aren't having any issues.
General Manager Brent Frueh recently hired nearly 25 employees to work at the athletic club this summer. The majority of the employees are lifeguards working the club's outdoor pool. He says there are enough lifeguards for the season but wishes he could hire a few more.
"There's just a nationwide shortage of lifeguards all over the place and I don't necessarily know the reason," says Frueh. "I think alot of it stems from Covid and you get out of that cycle of that summer job that these teenagers have."
Frueh is also looking for maintenance staff to work around the pool. Anyone interested in applying can click here.