Rochester Athletic Club participates in 9/11 stair climb

ROCHESTER, Minn.-To honor those fallen first responders on 9/11, the Rochester Athletic Club participated in a 9/11 stair climb for the fifth year in a row.
Starting the day, a pair of local first responders participated in the stair climb in their gear climbing to 110 floors while people went up to say thank you.
Rochester Athletic Club assistant general manager Sarah Stille says, "This morning there was a woman firefighter in here with her full garb and her husband is a police officer and it brought me to tears, it really did to know the sacrifices that others give for us."
The stair climb, while not a requirement to meet the level, allows participants to honor fallen first responders by climbing steps on a stairclimber up to 110 floors, the same number of floors in the World Trade Center in 2001.
Rochester Sthletic Club general manager Brent Frueh says, "Just a symbol that represents the firefighters giving their lives and going into a blaze that couldn't be put out."
Both Frueh and Stille climbed to the 110th floor during their attempt, honoring those firefighters who climbed the stairs to rescue people that day in 2001.