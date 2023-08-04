Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy finds its home in purchased building

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As of July 31st, the Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy closed on the purchase of their current building at 2521 Pennington Dr NW.
The International Baccalaureate school began in 2007 with a goal of giving students a well-rounded and individualized education. Since then they have been renting spaces in the basement of the Congregational Church and at the current location.
With the completed purchase of the building the RASA community can make the place feel like home.
RASA executive director Adam Nelson says, “I think that ability to turn things over to the kids and let them really make the spaces their own and really make this a place where they can feel home, even when they are away from home, I think is a huge benefit for them and obviously their education.”
The school year for RASA doesn’t start until the end of August so there’s still some time to enroll your kid. To enroll and find out more head to the Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy website.