Rochester artist finds a unique way to express himself

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rusty Hagan is a local artist who has overcome a lot in his life and art is one way he expresses himself.
With a canvas, a box, some paint, marbles, and a little help, Hagan creates masterpieces. Rusty has a different perspective on the world and it shows in the art he makes.
The ideas behind his art he says, "Just think of what would look cool, what I think would look cool."
His method is unique to him and has been developed with the help of a friend. His friend adds the paint and marbles to a cardboard box in a lidded plastic tub. Once it's ready, Rusty uses the momentum of his chair to push the box to get the marbles to spread the paint. His friend, Joel Pralle, is there ready to help out when he needs it.
ArtAbilities director Joel Pralle says, "I got to know Rusty over the years through employment and I knew he was very witty and creative and him coming to ArtAbilities I think it was just an opportunity for him to try something where he could use the abilities that he does have to create something to express himself."
Rusty says, "Joel, he's my Pinky to my Brain. He does, I come up with everything that I want to do in, He just does it like, he makes it happen."
Once they feel the marbles have spread the paint enough, they take a look at what has been created.
"It's really a trial and error with everything because we don't really know how it's gonna work,” Rusty tells us.
Pralle says, " I love his art. You know in truth, him and I have talked a lot about it, it is his art is our art, its something that we've done together but its really his art."
It’s truly a team effort to complete the art pieces that Rusty wants to make. If interested in learning more about ArtAbilities and Rusty head to the PossAbilities website.