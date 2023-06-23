Rochester artist finds a unique way to express himself

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. Concentrations of Ozone may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. At this level of Ozone exposure...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. For additional information...please visit the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Web site at http://aqi.pca.state.mn.us/#healtheffects