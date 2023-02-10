Rochester Art Center to host Valentine's Day-themed open studio

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Art Center will host a Valentine's Day-themed open studio. You'll be able to get involved in activities such as painting on canvas, making Valentine's Day cards, and creating friendship bracelets. The purpose of the event is to encourage families to spend the holiday weekend together and create lasting memories. Amy Garretson, the education and community outreach coordinator for the Rochester Art Center, said Valentine's Day isn't just about couples.
“Whether you’re in a romantic relationship or single, everyone has loved someone or been loved by someone in their lifetime through their family relationships, their friends, so you can come on out with your friends, your family and celebrate the season of love whether you’re partnered or not,"
If you'd like to participate, the open studio will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. tomorrow at the Rochester Art Center.