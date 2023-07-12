Rochester Art Center seeks local artists to create a mural

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Art Center is looking for a local artist to create a mural to cover a pair of utility boxes at Mayo Memorial Park East.
The mural will be part of the Art4Trails project, an art initiative aimed at promoting local artists and installing art in Rochester parks. One of the goals of the mural is to help connect the Rochester community to each other and the art.
Rochester Art Center Executive Director Pamela Hugdahl says, “Any art in our community is helpful for growing the vibrancy of Rochester, and making other people feel welcome here, making people who live here feel engaged in what's going on.”
The deadline for artists to submit their art proposals is July 31st at 11:59 PM. The Rochester Art Center website has more information on what’s required for the mural.