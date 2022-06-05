Rochester Art Center opens new exhibit called "Home"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new exhibit recently opened at the Rochester Art Center called "home" inviting viewers in The Med City to immerse themselves in a space in which they too can collaborate and be seen heard and valued.
The exhibit was created by Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo, a multimedia journalist from Northfield. The stories she's sharing at the art center come from people in marginalized and immigrant communities outside of urban areas.
Sotelo's work sheds light on the experiences of community members near Northfield, Lanesboro and soon she'll be adding some from here in Rochester.
The goal of the exhibition is to encourage people to reflect on what makes them feel at home.
"No matter where you're from or where you live currently, everyone has a feeling of home or sense of home and that's really the topic that we're exploring in this exhibition through quilting, video work and audio recordings," says education and community outreach coordinator Amy Garretson. "It kind of gets you thinking a little bit deeper about what that means to you."
In July, Sotelo will have a recording booth here in The Med City. It will be part of the exhibition allowing the community to tell their own stories about home.
The "Home" exhibit will be on display at the Rochester Art Center until August 21.