Rochester Art Center hosts Halloween-themed "Open Studio"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a Halloween-themed "Open Studio" at the Rochester Art Center earlier today. Attendees could participate in activities like decorating masks, creating spooky images on a chalkboard wall and filling out coloring sheets. Rochester Art Center Executive Director Pamela Hugdahl believes that artmaking can work as a healing process. She says that process can help forge an important creative bond between family members.
“I know for my family it’s something that we do all the time together, and that’s that-again, it’s slowing down, taking time to do something, either for your own wellness or for your family’s wellness, being together and just experiencing something new," Hugdahl said.
If you're feeling artsy, the Rochester Art Center will have a gratitude-themed "Open Studio" on November 11th and 12th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.