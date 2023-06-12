Rochester Art Center hosts an art camp

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Art Center is hosting the Total Arts Day Camp for the 53rd year.
Rochester Art Center told us that the camp was started by artist Judy Onofrio in 1971.
Amy Garretson, education and community outreach coordinator for the Rochester Art Center, says, “It can really pave the way for a spark and for an interest in the arts and open up that door to a lifelong appreciation of the arts.”
Tuesday’s guest artist started out in the camp and is now an artist for a living.
The day camp’s goal is to build kids' skills in the different styles and mediums of art as well as teach them about the different artists they showcase in the galleries. Total Arts Day Camp is open to kids ages 6 to 13.
To sign up or get your kid on the waitlist visit the Rochester Art Center website.