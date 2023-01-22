Rochester Art Center hosts album release party

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was an album release party at the Rochester Art Center today focused on climate change. People could participate in activities like making sculptures out of recycled materials and expressing their thoughts on the topic of climate change. They could also check out the art exhibition "Rochester Looking at Climate Change" on its last day and pick up a new copy of the album with the same name. The album features 12 original songs from area musicians giving their thoughts on climate change. Amy Garretson, the education and community outreach coordinator for the Rochester Art Center, said artists can offer people a fresh, compelling perspective on the topic of climate change.
“I think that artists have a really unique way of seeing the world, noticing the details as well as zooming out and seeing the big picture, and the way they see things differently means that artists are really, really skilled at drawing attention to really important topics that the general public might not even think about," Garretson said.
If you'd like to give the album a listen, you can stop by the Rochester Art Center and buy a copy.