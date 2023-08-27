Rochester Art Center highlights fresh perspectives

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Art Center recently unveiled the exhibition Chronicles of the Chronic. The exhibition showcases different kinds of artwork. You can also take advantage of some of the activities in the gallery. The exhibition also has quite a few books that can help you understand what it's like to live with a chronic illness.
“Art gives an outlet for people to process difficult experiences, and being chronically ill can be really difficult and isolating, and so it’s also way to connect with others by showing how you feel. You are vulnerable. You put yourself out, and somebody will resonate with that vulnerability and will start a conversation with you," Zoe Cinel, the Rochester Art Center's curator, said.
April 3rd of next year will be the last day that this exhibition will be at the Rochester Art Center. The Rochester Art Center is open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.