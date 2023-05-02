Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce to introduce Young Talent Network program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is introducing its Young Talent Network Program this fall.
It will create innovative ways for young business professionals to build connections throughout the region.
The program aims to foster professional growth for chamber members age 21 to 39 by connecting them in meaningful ways.
Young Talent Network focuses on development opportunities like building relationships with regional businesses and other community members.
Chamber of Commerce president Ryan Parsons spoke with KIMT earlier and shared his interest in what could come of the program.
"We're really excited for what this means for the Rochester region," Parsons said. "As we've had these conversations to gain insights into what this program could be - the excitement's there. So, we're really looking forward to what this could be come this fall.
Parson also that shared that the design for the program will begin this summer, with a launch later this year in September.
"If you have any questions or you're interested in becoming involved, please don't hesitate to reach out to the Rochester Chamber team," Parsons said.