Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce holds 2023 Legislative Update

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce held its 2023 Legislative Session Wednesday.
Local lawmakers and business owners gather to discuss hot-button issues currently moving through the state legislature.
Paid family medical leave was a large part of discussions today, with many business owners questioning how it would affect employers and payroll tax increases.
Another topic discussed included a borrowing package called a bonding bill. It recently passed in the House but failed in the Senate.
These bills are crucial to supporting public infrastructure projects, and with many area business owners are involved in construction and development, this has been a large topic of concern as of recent.
While there is a Democratic Farmer-Labor Party dominance between the House, Senate, and Governor's Office - it's a topic that's fueled heated debates recently after the proposed measure was denied by Senate Republicans due to these bills requiring a special vote that is unique to these kinds of bills, called a three-fifths majority vote.
State Senators Carla Nelson and Liz Boldon were in attendance, and they both offered views about some of these issues.
Sen. Boldon spoke with KIMT News 3 before the session, sharing that the bonding bill not passing through the Senate is frustrating.
"Not being able to get any votes from my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, that package failed, and so I have heard from local folks and local business owners their disappointment with that, knowing that there's projects that really have been waiting for years and need to get done," Sen. Boldon said.
Sen. Nelson spoke to us about the topic of medical leave, and her concerns expressed similar frustrations toward a different yet highly discussed topic at this time.
"There's the paid family medical leave, which is a whole new payroll tax - $1.5 billion costs, 200 new state employees, so our businesses are concern about that," Sen. Carlson said.
This comes about at a time where the legislative session is at high tide in the state legislature, and gave local community members an opportunity to offer insight, ask questions, and voice concerns as the session is in recess.