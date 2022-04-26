Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce brings city partners together to bring insight to a future Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to bring together city partners within the city of Rochester as an opportunity to bring insight to the future of Rochester.
Held at Hilton Hotel Downtown Rochester, community members heard from leaders of the city of Rochester, Olmsted County, Rochester Parks and Rec Department, and Rochester Public Schools about their strategic plans for the coming years.
Infrastructure was a priority among several departments. Chamber President, Ryan Parsons, says as Olmsted County continues to grow - the city and county's infrastructure priorities continue to grow with it.
“You can't support continued development if you don't have infrastructure to back it up. All that continued growth means is that the infrastructure that we do have, they're getting used more and more. As a community, we just want to make sure that that's able to accommodate any kind of growth in the future,” explains Parsons.
Olmsted County addressed upcoming capital improvement projects including Highway 14 and Highway 44 interchange, the materials and recovery facility at the waste energy plant, and revitalizing Graham Park.
The county also prioritizes the Justice Reinvented” program - working to make the justice system more efficient by providing alternatives to putting people in adult detention centers.
Olmsted County Commissioner, Mark Thein, says, “It is important that people who are involved in the justice system have ways that can reintegrate into society and become productive members of the society. We're not about punishment we're about trying to get people to reach their potential.”
Olmsted County has dedicated $16.1 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan to provide affordable housing.
Thein says Olmsted County also recently committed $3 million to a plan to reduce nitrates in ground water.