Rochester Area Builders hosts Builders, Bags & Brews fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Overcast skies and a little drizzle didn't stop one Rochester construction company from having it's Builders, Bags & Brews fundraiser. For the second year, Rochester Area Builders raised money for the Jeremiah Program.
According to Rochester Area Builders Executive Director John Eischen the fundraiser started last year. The construction company choose the Jeremiah Program because it helps single mothers trying to get careers and the company is a career they can easily pursue.
" They've been wonderful to us and it's something that we've seen time and time again with Rochester is that our community partners are really eager to collaborate and joins us on the mission," says Ally Hanten Ebert, Executive Director of Jeremiah Program.
Thirty seven teams came out to support the non-profit with a goal to raise $5,000.
"Our members are wonderful stewards of the community that they build so that's one of the things I enjoy about working for this organization," says Eischen. "We always look to partner our events with another charitable organization that we can support so that's one of the wonderful things about our organization."
Rochester Area Builders has a couple upcoming fall events. They include a fall showcase of homes and a remodelers tour. Both will be in mid September.