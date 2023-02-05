"Rochester Area Builders Home Show" comes to a close

ROCHESTER, Minn.-At the Mayo Civic Center, the 44th annual "Rochester Area Builders Home Show" came to a close. Kids could get some assistance with constructing these wooden toolkits. Also, Shari Mukherjee, a celebrity chef who was a participant on the show "MasterChef" guided people through a cupcake decorating workshop that gave children the opportunity to pipe frosting and add sprinkles. John Eischen, the executive director of the Rochester Area Builders, said he's happy with how successful the event has been.
“It’s great to-to return to more activity after the last couple years with COVID and restrictions, and now the buzz is back, lots of excitement, lots a people coming through, our-our vendors are really happy with the turnout and the leads they’re generating for future business, so it’s been a really great weekend," Eischen said.
If you're looking for something to do on April 20th, Rochester Area Builders is going to have this construction fashion exposé called "Studs, Struts & Stilettos" at the Mayo Civic Center that day.