Rochester apartment fire contained by sprinkler system

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is hospitalized after a Thursday evening fire at an apartment complex.

The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to Woodridge Apartments in the 2800 block of 2nd Street SE after Rochester Public Utilities got a call about a sprinkler flow alarm.  Firefighters spotted smoke coming from a window but weren’t sure what floor.

After being told something was happening on the third floor of the complex, firefighters found smoke but no fire in one unit.  They then searched the apartment directly below and found the door locked with a lot of smoke coming from the apartment.

Firefighters forced open the door and discovered one person inside the smoke-filled apartment.  That person was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

The Rochester Fire Department says they found flames in the kitchen area of the second-floor apartment and credit the complex’ sprinkler system with keeping the fire in check.  Once it was put out, firefighters checked the rest of the apartment for any other victims or potential hot spots.

The Fire Department says the sprinkler system was active for a while so there will likely be some water damage.  Crews remained on the scene Thursday evening ventilating smoke and toxic gases from the apartment complex.