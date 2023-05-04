Rochester apartment complex evacuated by fire Thursday afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Decks that caught on fire forced the evacuation of an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.
The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to Creekside Apartments in the 1400 block of Marion Road SE around 2:22 pm. Firefighters say they arrived to find decks on the second and third floor in the rear of the building were burning and that residents had been evacuated because those floors were filling with smoke.
The flames were knocked down and firefighters entered the complex to make sure everyone had gotten out. The Fire Department says the flames were limited to the exterior and had not gotten inside the building. Large fans were used to clear out smoke and any toxic gases.
One resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and it is estimated the fire caused $50,000 to the exterior of the apartment complex. The Fire Department says quick notification by a fire alarm system help prevent further damage or risk to apartment-dwellers.
The Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.