Rochester annual Out of the Darkness walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday was the Rochester Out of the Darkness walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention.
Hundreds of walks are taking place throughout the U.S. with several throughout southeast Minnesota.
Out of the Darkness Southeast Minnesota Chapter, Linsdey Hemker, says she
lost her best friend to suicide over 4 years ago, and it was then she noticed more people around her have experienced similar losses.
“So it really got to be how can I help the community? How can the community help each other, support each other, especially during the darkest times,” Hemker says.
Prairie Care has been taking part in the Out of the Darkness walk for several years.
The mental health facility offers free needs assessments and provides various programs for everyone from children to adults.
“If you have bad eye sight, you go and get glasses. If you have mental illness you should be able to go anywhere and get help and not feel bad about it and feel like something is wrong with you,” says Matt Petersen Business Development Director at Prairie Care.
“I think that's what we wanna try to do is get mental health and suicide awareness out of the darkness and not be a stigma that we don't talk about,” Petersen adds.
Dozens of families came out to celebrate those who they've lost to suicide and those who are still fighting.
“After the sun started shining and I knew it was gonna be an amazing day, I saw a rainbow on my way here and it really meant a lot. Hundreds of people came out. Unfortunately they came out because they may have lost a loved one or may be battling but they all came out and we're all together,” Hemker adds.
Prairie Care is located at 5255 Members Pkwy NW Rochester, MN 55901 and can be reached at (507) 218-3701.