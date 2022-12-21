Rochester announces closures, service changes due to severe winter weather

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold over the Next Few Days...

Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday!

A powerful winter storm is beginning over the region and will last
into Friday night. A significant event is expected, including
periods of combined blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel
could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and
Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling
to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the
week.

Those with holiday travel planned this evening through Friday
night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow has begun over the region this afternoon and will
continue through early Thursday. Winds will also increase
Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions
are expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with
locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or
greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and
wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Portions of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Thursday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with
very poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme
cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if
stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold over the Next Few Days...

Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday!

A powerful winter storm is beginning over the region and will last
into Friday night. A significant event is expected, including
periods of combined blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel
could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and
Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling
to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the
week.

Those with holiday travel planned this evening through Friday
night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow has begun over the region this afternoon and will
continue through early Thursday. Winds will also increase
Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions
are expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with
locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or
greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and
wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Portions of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Thursday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with
very poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme
cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if
stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Rochester announces closures, service changes due to severe winter weather

  • 0
Rochester city logo new 3.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is announcing numerous closures and schedule changes due to dangerous weather forecasted to last through Saturday.

Office-based services will shift to virtual methods and residents will be able to access city services through phone or the city website.

“The safety of the public and City teammates is our top priority,” says City Administrator Alison Zelms.  “Shifting our office-based services to the virtual tools we have available allows city teammates and Rochester residents to avoid traveling in the dangerous blizzard conditions predicted. Furthermore, the reduction in traffic will lessen the burden on our critical teammates in Police, Fire and Public Works who will keep roads passable for emergency response and essential travel.”

The following buildings will be closed to in-person public services Thursday and Friday:

·         City Hall

·         Development Services & Infrastructure Center

·         Public Works Transit & Operations Center

·         Traffic and Operations Building

Rochester Police Department:

·         The Records window at the Government Center will remain open Thursday and Friday.

·         The Records window at the North Station will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Rochester Public Library:

·         Closed Thursday and Friday

·         The Bookmobile will not be operating Thursday or Friday

Rochester Public Transit (RPT):

·         RPT is offering the “Warm Place to Be” program all day Thursday, Friday and Saturday. With this program, persons caught outside in a dangerous situation can simply notify an RPT driver that they need to escape the cold and warm up; no fare will be charged to board the bus.

·         Transit users are encouraged to use the DoubleMap app for real-time bus information. This tool can help prevent prolonged waits outside in the cold.

·         RPT will use its regular channels to communicate any service interruptions including detours or the suspension of service. Customers should monitor the RPT website, social media, alerts on DoubleMap mobile app, and local media.

Rochester Public Utilities (RPU):

·         The RPU lobby will remain open on Thursday and Friday. Customers are encouraged to use the phone or virtual tools to conduct their business prior to visiting the front desk in-person.

Parks & Recreation

·         All AccessABLE Rec activities for Thursday, December 22 are canceled

·         Recreation Center - Closing at 3:30pm Thursday and all day Friday

·         Graham Arena – Closed all day Thursday and Friday

·         National Volleyball Center – Closed all day Thursday and Friday

·         Pipsqueaks Indoor Playground – Closed all day Thursday and Friday

Public Works

·         Seasonal Parking Requirements are in effect from 2 am to 3 pm every day November 1 to April 1

o   Thursday, December 22 park on the even side of the street

o   Friday, December 23 park on the odd side of the street

o   Saturday, December 24 park on the even side of the street

Tags

Recommended for you