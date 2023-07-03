Rochester and Stewartville plan to celebrate 4th of July in their own ways

ROCHESTER & STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - City of Rochester is hosting 4th Fest while Stewartville is putting on Summerfest to celebrate the 4th of July.
4th fest goes from 6 pm to about 10:30 pm. The evening includes live music, fireworks, and for the first time ever pet parade.
About ten vendors from around Rochester are setting up trucks and tents to sell a variety of food and drinks for 4th Fest. City of Rochester believes this will give local vendors a chance to spread awareness about their business and build stronger connections with their customers.
"It continues to show a lot of vibrancy, just as far as the downtown area, as well as Rochester as a whole. I think maybe not so much on the actual day of the event, but hopefully it continues to support a very vibrant and exciting community, as far as the offerings to residents and visitors," said Strategic Communications & Engagement Director of City of Rochester.
Summerfest in Stewartville started on June 30th, but they are having over twenty events and activities on July 4th. Most of the festivities are happening at Bear Cave Park. Summerfest will include carnival games, live music, and free events like a paper airplane contest and yard games.
"Its just a great big reunion for our town. A lot of people that have moved away come back and celebrate with us at the parade, the fire works, and the arts in the park," said Administrator of Stewartville Area Chamber of Commerce, Gwen Ravenhorst.
Click here for the schedule of 4th Fest.
Click here for Summerfest's itinerary.