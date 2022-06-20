Rochester and Olmsted County issue tips on keeping cool

ROCHESTER, Minn. – With temperatures possible near 100 degrees Monday, the City of Rochester and Olmsted County are telling residents how to beat the heat.
Anyone needing refuge from the heat on Monday can board a Rochester Public Transit bus without having to pay a fare. Please let the driver know you are looking for a “cool place to be.” Be aware that not all buses return on the same route, so please check with the driver to be sure you do not wind up far from home. The Rochester Public Library will also be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on June 20.
The following beaches in Rochester and Olmsted County are free to the public:
o Foster Arend Park (4051 E. River Road NE, Rochester) is open from Noon – 8 p.m.
o Cascade Lake Beach (88 23rd Avenue SW, Rochester) is open from 6 a.m. to dusk.
o The swimming beach at Chester Woods Park is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Salvation Army’s Community Center at 20 1st Ave NE will be open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on June 20.
Public health officials encourage residents to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and utilizing air-conditioning. If air-conditioning is not available, seek public buildings during the heat of the day such as libraries and community centers, malls, and movie theaters. Children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows rolled down, even for a few minutes.
Other quick tips:
Use air-conditioning or spend time in air-conditioned locations.
Limit your time outdoors, including outdoor activities such as sports, lawn mowing, and home improvement projects.
Take frequent breaks if you must be outside.
Minimize direct exposure to the sun.
Stay hydrated – drink water or nonalcoholic fluids.
Take a cool bath or shower.
Wear loose fitting, light-colored clothes.
Check on your neighbors, friends, and family members – especially those who are older and/or have health issues.