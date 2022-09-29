Rochester American Red Cross encouraging blood donations to help aid victims of Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The American Red Cross disaster relief operations are underway in Florida and surrounding states where Hurricane Ian is causing devastating destruction.
The Red Cross provided shelter for over 33,000 people who left their homes in the wake of the storm in Florida Wednesday night.
Locally, Red Cross is encouraging people to contribute to those efforts by donating blood.
“We really all need to donate in order to ensure there's enough blood on the shelves to help people, and certainly there's a crisis of a hurricane, there's injuries, there's people who are in need blood because of that situation, but on an ongoing basis,” explains American Red Cross Southeast Minnesota Executive Director, Melanie Tschida.
Red Cross volunteers in the Midwest are already on standby for relief efforts as Hurricane Ian continues to ravage Florida.
In collaboration with the American Association of Blood Banks, American Red Cross shipped 400 units of blood to Florida ahead of the storm.
Tschida says there will be an ongoing need to make up for units that won't be collected during the aftermath of the storm.
“So the reality is other parts of the world really do need to step up and make donations wherever they In order to ensure that the blood supply is available wherever it's needed.”
You can easily make an appointment on the Red Cross Blood Donor App by finding an upcoming drive near you, answering a series of questions, and after the app will tell you where your donation went.
There are blood drives in southeast Minnesota weekly. The next blood drive for the Red Cross in Rochester will be November 16th. To donate blood or financially, click here.