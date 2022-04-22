 Skip to main content
Rochester airport runway construction named 'Project of the Year'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota County of Airports has given its “Project of the Year” award to the Rochester International Airport (RST).

The first phase of RST’s $79.2 million Runway 2/20 project was completed in November 2021 and included the removal and crushing of over 63,000 square yards of concrete pavement, creation of a 40-inch-deep replacement pavement section with a drain tile network and base of nearly 100% recycled concrete, asphalt, and base materials from the previous runway, and installation of a drain tile network to remove subsurface water, which will prolong the life of the pavement.

“Runway reconstruction projects are complicated endeavors that require hard work of staff and partners with a strong commitment to safety and coordination. We are honored to receive recognition for the first phase of the project and our efforts that support our critical users: the airlines, air cargo and Mayo Medical Transport,” said John Reed, RST executive director.  “The Runway 2/20 project is a large-scaled collaborative effort that involves federal, state, and local partnership. We successfully completed Phase 1 of Runway 2/20 project on-time and under budget with the help of our valued partners Mead & Hunt, Inc., Hoffman Construction Company and support from the city and our local and state legislators.”

Phase II of Runway 2/20 project is set to begin in May.

