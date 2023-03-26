Rochester agency wins national honor for supporting employee well-being

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Southeast Service Cooperative (SSC) has won national recognition for its commitment to employee health and well-being.
The American Heart Association (AHA) has awarded SSC Gold level honors in its 2022 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™. SSC was one of just three small employers in the United States to be awarded Gold level status.
AHA says its Scorecard evaluates factors such as mental health policies, organizational wellbeing strategies to address burnout, health equity measures, employee financial resources and more to provide a comprehensive assessment of an organization’s culture of health.
“We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our commitment to employee health and well-being and our continued efforts to promote equity,” says SSC Executive Director, Steve Sallee. “Our organization is dedicated to creating a culture that is safe, supportive, and provides opportunities for everyone to reach their full potential—in and out of the workplace.”
AHA says research has shown that supporting the mental and physical well-being of employees is vital to driving productivity, engagement and successful business outcomes.
Southeast Service Cooperative is a public, non-profit agency that serves over 100 public and private school districts, cities, counties, and other organizations in the 11-county southeast region of Minnesota. Member institutions enroll almost 82,000 preK-12 students and employ 17,500 employees. Student enrollment in school districts ranges in size from 100 to almost 18,000.