Rochester agency getting $1.5 million state grant to help East Africans

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester organization is getting $1.5 million from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
The Targeted Community Capital Project (TCCP) grant is going to Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq, Inc. (MAAS), an organization that serves the East African community in Rochester. MAAS says it will use the grant to increase access for individuals to their workforce training and services. A renovation of the second floor of MAAS’ current location will expand bus driving, childcare provider, home health aide, and IT/coding training opportunities and increase job placement assistance.
The $1.5 million is the maximum grant available. A total of $18 million is going to 16 agencies around the state.
“We know the pandemic has had disproportionate impacts on Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities and on economically disadvantaged groups,” says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “This funding demonstrates the state’s commitment to a new chapter of equitable economic growth.”
Other grant recipients are:
African Center, Education, & Resource, Inc. (ACER): $921,486. Brooklyn Center (Hennepin County)
CLUES: $1,500,000. St. Paul (Ramsey County)
Ecolibrium3: $843,250. Duluth (St. Louis County)
EMERGE: $610,000. Minneapolis (Hennepin County)
Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC): $1,080,000. Grand Rapids (Itasca County)
Kootasca Community Action: $1,373,737. Grand Rapids (Itasca County)
Latino Economic Development Center (LEDC): $1,500,000. St. Paul (Ramsey County)
Lower Sioux Indian Community: $1,500,000. Morton (Redwood County)
MIGIZI Communications, Inc.: $921,486. Minneapolis (Hennepin County)
Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures: $536,900. Onamia (Mille Lacs County)
Osseo Area Schools: $190,000. Brooklyn Center (Hennepin County)
Parents in Community Action, Inc. (PICA): $1,500,000. Minneapolis (Hennepin County)
Ridgewater College: $1,500,000. Willmar (Kandiyohi County)
Somali Community Resettlement Services: $1,500,000. Minneapolis (Hennepin County)