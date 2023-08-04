Rochester affordable housing forum to educate community members about $1 billion housing legislation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An affordable housing forum is being held tomorrow by the ISAIAH non-profit and other Minnesota lawmakers Saturday morning.
The Minnesota nonprofit is hosting the event to help inform community members about the recently passed housing funding. This bill is sending a billion dollars to housing programs across the state to fund rental assistance and housing supply programs, along with other housing initiatives. attendees will be able to learn how this funding impacts the city of Rochester.
One of the Minnesota lawmakers leading the event, State Senator Liz Boldon, says the forum is a great opportunity for Minnesotans to voice their opinion on the affordable housing issues in Olmsted county.
"I want to hear from community members what they're facing, what their challenges are, what is working well, what is not, what is the work we need to continue to do related to housing," said Boldon.
The event will be taking place Saturday morning from 11 am to 1 pm at the Christ United Methodist Church.