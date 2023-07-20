Rochester Active Sports Club create plan for more mountain bike trails

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Active Sports Club is working on adding more mountain bike trails to all quadrants of the Med City.
They have a plan that they will be putting in front of the Rochester Park Board on July 25th. Their plan involves adding mountain bike trails to Northern Heights Park, RCTC, Spring Brook Valley and one unknown park in Northwest Rochester.
RASC board member Scott Hogen says, “For the biking community it's very important. I know that the city is planning trail access, paved trail access to Gamehaven from downtown so that this would be a spur that people can ride to. But we do need more access closer to Rochester.”
He also says that the hope is that more mountain bike trails will give the public more options to bike close to Rochester while the RASC mountain bike team is practicing.