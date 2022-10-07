 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Rochester 2nd annual Roller Disco returned on N. Broadway Ave Friday

The second annual event is being held in a brand new location.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday the Med City 2nd annual Roller Disco returned right in the middle of N. Broadway Ave. Organizers say last year in Peace Plaza was such a success, they wanted to bring it back bigger and better this year.

It’s a bigger rink, more vendors, and even the surrounding businesses are able to take part. 

Friday night is a dance party,  specialty drinks from Thai Pop and Bitter and Pour, and a number of DJs. 

Holly Masek, Rochester Downtown Alliance Executive Director says with no other roller rinks in town, they wanted people to see downtown in a new way and make people smile. 

“We felt like we really hit a nerve with Rochester last summer, people were so excited to come out and they really missed that activity. So we’re really excited to bring it to the public and for free.” 

Last year saw around 11,000 people over two days and this year they are hoping to top it. 

Skate rentals are free but you are open to bring your own. 

Saturday there will be  performances from Twin City Skaters and a skate lesson.  

The roller disco goes until 10:30 p.m. Friday and all Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

