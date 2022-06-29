Robbing a Meservey home results in jail time

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of robbing the same home on consecutive nights is taking a plea deal.
Alan Valdez, 20 of Fort Worth, Texas, was accused of breaking into a home in Meservey on August 9 and 10 in 2021 by climbing in through a back window. Court documents state $900 was stolen but the money was recovered and returned to its owner.
Valdez was charged with third-degree burglary but has now pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of third-degree theft. He’s been sentenced to 60 days in jail.