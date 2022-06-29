 Skip to main content
Robbing a Meservey home results in jail time

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of robbing the same home on consecutive nights is taking a plea deal. 

Alan Valdez, 20 of Fort Worth, Texas, was accused of breaking into a home in Meservey on August 9 and 10 in 2021 by climbing in through a back window.  Court documents state $900 was stolen but the money was recovered and returned to its owner. 

Valdez was charged with third-degree burglary but has now pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of third-degree theft.  He’s been sentenced to 60 days in jail. 

