Robbery, sex crime charges against Rochester man are dismissed

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges of first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree criminal sex conduct, and first-degree burglary have been dismissed against a Rochester man.
Deonte Lemont Jenkins, 41, was arrested in 2021 for allegedly holding a woman against her will for hours in a hotel room. Rochester police said it happened August 27, 2021. Jenkins was accused of following a woman, telling her he had a gun, forcing her to go into a hotel room, and holding her there until 2 am.
Investigators say Jenkins stole from the woman, tried to use cash apps to transfer money, talked about sexual assault, and initiated sexual contact with her.
Criminal charges against Jenkins have now been dropped after his trial was delayed three times and court documents state Jenkins failed to appear for three court hearts. The alleged victim has chosen not to return to Olmsted County or Minnesota to testify. Prosecutors say without testimony from the alleged victim, “there is insufficient evidence for the State to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.”