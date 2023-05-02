Roads, sidewalks to remain closed around burned Mason City apartment building

MASON CITY, Iowa – Roads will remain blocked off around the downtown Mason City apartment building that caught fire on April 24.
City government says it has placarded the Kirk Apartments at 206 North Federal Avenue as a dangerous building and no occupancy is allowed. The surrounding area has also been deemed an immediate danger to the life and safety of the public. No occupancy or pedestrian traffic is allowed in this area and the area is open to authorized personnel only.
In addition, city government pedestrian and vehicle traffic is prohibited on:
*North Federal Avenue and the sidewalks along North Federal Avenue from 2nd Street NE to 3rd Street NE and from the Kirk Apartments across the street to the east up to the front of the businesses along Federal Avenue. No entry/exit from the business fronts until further notice. All business owners are advised to use the rear entrance to conduct business out of and the entrances facing Federal Avenue are emergency exit only.
*The area from 2nd Street & Federal Avenue west to Enterprise Alley and businesses along 2nd Street NW. No entry or exit to these businesses off 2nd Street until further notice. This is also an emergency exit only.
The City of Mason City says it is working with the property owner and certain agencies to remedy the situation as quickly and safely as possible and get the downtown business district back up and running.