 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Near-Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon
and Early Evening for Parts of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast
Iowa, and in Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin...

.Afternoon humidities are expected fall into the lower and mid-20s
across parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, and in
Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin. In addition, there will
be sustained northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with winds gusts of
25 to 35 mph. While fuels are starting to green-up, there is still
plenty of dead grasses around from last year's growing season to
support fires which could potentially spread quickly if ignited.

Due to these near-critical fire weather conditions, burning is
not advised today. In addition, be careful of driving off-road
vehicles in grassy areas and do not dispose of cigarettes out of
vehicle windows.

Roads, sidewalks to remain closed around burned Mason City apartment building

  • Updated
  • 0
Kirk Fire

The Kirk Apartments on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in downtown Mason City. 

 KIMT photo

MASON CITY, Iowa – Roads will remain blocked off around the downtown Mason City apartment building that caught fire on April 24.

City government says it has placarded the Kirk Apartments at 206 North Federal Avenue as a dangerous building and no occupancy is allowed.  The surrounding area has also been deemed an immediate danger to the life and safety of the public.  No occupancy or pedestrian traffic is allowed in this area and the area is open to authorized personnel only.

In addition, city government pedestrian and vehicle traffic is prohibited on:

*North Federal Avenue and the sidewalks along North Federal Avenue from 2nd Street NE to 3rd Street NE and from the Kirk Apartments across the street to the east up to the front of the businesses along Federal Avenue.  No entry/exit from the business fronts until further notice.  All business owners are advised to use the rear entrance to conduct business out of and the entrances facing Federal Avenue are emergency exit only.

*The area from 2nd Street & Federal Avenue west to Enterprise Alley and businesses along 2nd Street NW.  No entry or exit to these businesses off 2nd Street until further notice.  This is also an emergency exit only.

The City of Mason City says it is working with the property owner and certain agencies to remedy the situation as quickly and safely as possible and get the downtown business district back up and running.

Kirk Roads Closed May 2 2023
 

Tags

Recommended for you