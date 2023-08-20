Road to close Monday in Mason City for water main repair

 Skip to main content
MASON CITY, Iowa – A one-block stretch of South Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed starting Monday.

The city’s Operation and Maintenance Department says South Pennsylvania between 1st and 2nd Streets SE will be blocked off to traffic to allow repair work to a water main.  This closure is expected to last one week.  Drivers are asked to avoid the area or use caution if they must travel near the construction zone.

If anyone has questions about this project, contact the Mason City O&M Department at 641-421-3675.

MC Road closed Aug 21 2023

Image courtesy of the City of Mason City.

