Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
Wright suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. Gaytan was not hurt.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Byron Towing assisted at the scene.